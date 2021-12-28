Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth $90,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth $201,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth $217,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GES stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.13. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

