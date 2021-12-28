Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,350 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $268.25 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $268.26. The stock has a market cap of $200.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.46 and a 200 day moving average of $243.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

