Mather Group LLC. Acquires 8,395 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

