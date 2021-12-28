Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $267.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

