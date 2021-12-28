Mather Group LLC. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 183.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,499 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $51,953,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $381,175,000 after purchasing an additional 753,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,828,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

COP opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.