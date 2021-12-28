Mather Group LLC. Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Oracle by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.