Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Trading Up 2.6%

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 67,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 170,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20.

Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.