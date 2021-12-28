McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

NYSE MKC opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

