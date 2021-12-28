McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lessened by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,018. The company has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.46 and its 200-day moving average is $243.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $268.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

