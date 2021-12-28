McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in McKesson by 22.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in McKesson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $245.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.97. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $245.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

