Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $222,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $83,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $275.38 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.94.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

