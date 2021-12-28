Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 80.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 8,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

