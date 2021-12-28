Metaverse ETP Hits 1-Day Volume of $22,128.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $13.09 million and $22,128.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002038 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,506,342 coins and its circulating supply is 79,506,244 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.