Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Metromile alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILE opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78. Metromile has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Metromile will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Metromile news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Metromile by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Metromile by 137.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Metromile by 25.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metromile (MILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.