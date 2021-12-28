MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 145.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

NYSE:MGP opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGM Growth Properties stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 134.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

