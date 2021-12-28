MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Hits $516,250.81

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $516,250.81 and approximately $384.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00119085 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 440,131,396 coins and its circulating supply is 162,829,468 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

