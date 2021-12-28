Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.91

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.91 and traded as high as $9.60. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 90,587,358 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.