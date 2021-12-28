Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.48. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

