Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Minto Apartment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$31.23 million during the quarter.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.