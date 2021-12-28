Mitesco (MITI) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Mitesco (OTCMKTS: MITI) is one of 70 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mitesco to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Mitesco has a beta of -1.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco’s peers have a beta of -0.41, indicating that their average stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitesco and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco N/A -$2.86 million -5.15 Mitesco Competitors $3.98 billion $526.00 million 17.16

Mitesco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86% Mitesco Competitors 42.37% -36.21% 3.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mitesco and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitesco Competitors 365 1345 1623 59 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 36.07%. Given Mitesco’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mitesco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Mitesco peers beat Mitesco on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

