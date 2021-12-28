Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $32,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Shares of DLR opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $174.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

