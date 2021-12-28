Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $37.32 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $37,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $191.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $191.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

