MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $215.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MKSI. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $176.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.76. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

