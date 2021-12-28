Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $25,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 189,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 43.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,044. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

