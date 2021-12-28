Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $19,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $207.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.07 and its 200 day moving average is $187.39. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $207.19.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

