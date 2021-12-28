Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,900 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign stock opened at $252.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.47 and its 200-day moving average is $224.65. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $252.23.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $126,118.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,555 shares of company stock worth $10,487,925 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.