Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $16.53 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 593,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.63. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

