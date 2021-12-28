Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $21 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $20,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

NYSE:SWK opened at $184.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

