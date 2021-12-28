Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $22.14 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $22,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after purchasing an additional 158,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

