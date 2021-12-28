Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $18,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

