Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $23,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $238,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,122.8% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 297.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,441,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST opened at $465.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.15 and its 200 day moving average is $417.90. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

