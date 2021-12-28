Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.48. 20,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,679. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.85 and its 200-day moving average is $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

