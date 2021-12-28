Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PG stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.74. 62,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,093,682. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The company has a market capitalization of $393.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

