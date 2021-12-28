Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $23,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.69. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,528. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.83 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.