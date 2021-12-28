Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.39. 16,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $566.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $524.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

