Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 17,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,018. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $268.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.