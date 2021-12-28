Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $3,709,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00.

MRNA opened at $246.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.40. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.