Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 133,596 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares during the quarter. Earthstone Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Earthstone Energy worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 47.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ESTE shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

