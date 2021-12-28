Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $10.80 Million Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Castle Biosciences makes up 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 0.60. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

