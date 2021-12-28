Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,320 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Cars.com worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,267,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 12,600.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 689,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 389,496 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

