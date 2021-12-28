Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MCRI opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

