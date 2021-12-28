Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $8.56 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials comprises 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 320.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 406,462 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Summit Materials stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.24. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

