Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $6.62 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 59,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,949 shares of company stock worth $10,400,504. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

