Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of First Industrial Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,559,000 after purchasing an additional 226,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Truist upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of FR stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $65.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.