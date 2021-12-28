Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 2.17% of PowerFleet worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PWFL. TheStreet downgraded PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.25 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

