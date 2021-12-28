MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives €79.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €79.00 ($89.77).

MOR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, November 15th.

ETR:MOR opened at €33.91 ($38.53) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -7.47. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a 12 month high of €101.90 ($115.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

