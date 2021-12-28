MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.00 ($89.77).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of MOR opened at €33.91 ($38.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.63. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a 1-year high of €101.90 ($115.80). The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

