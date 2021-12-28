M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AVNT opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

