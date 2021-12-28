M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Trex by 17.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Trex by 5.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

TREX stock opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

