M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,332 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,184,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,375,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,598,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,043,000.

Paysafe stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

